Velcrokid fuses art, snacks and designer toys under one roof

By Hannah Sutherland, Contributing Writer

Velcrokid, a Japanese-style vending café serving up quirky snacks and designer toys, has transformed the former McGee’s Country Store at FM 407 and McGee Lane into one of our area’s most unique new attractions.

“We have it set up just like a coffee shop, but instead of a barista bar is a row of boutique vending machines,” said Velcrokid owner and Lewisville resident Eric Bowman, “But, we run the place like an art gallery, so we curate everything from the designer toys to the various drink and food options.”

Bowman had worked as a freelance graphic designer under the name Velcrokid for 11 years. A recent trip to Japan, where he visited a 24-hour vending machine café, inspired him to combine his love of art with his newfound discovery.

“The desire for community has always been a part of me,” said Bowman. “The longing to be around communities of artists made me want to move to California or Nashville, but my wife kept pressing me to start a community in Lewisville.”

The café is lined with self-service vending machines, stocked with snacks and drinks from Marty B’s, Emporium Pies, Purpose Macarons and Edison Coffee. The machines also dispense fresh sushi, ramen, stuffed pancakes and mystery packages called Blind Boxes.

The store contains a curation of toys, figurines, posters and paintings from graphic artists like Dan Black, Greg Mike and Joe Ledbetter.

“We wanted to create this place as kind of a unique hub for art and community. To help facilitate connection both for our local community as well as national artists,” said Bowman.

Velcrokid opened its doors last December, and has hosted car shows, concerts and art exhibitions.

Bowman notes the unique reactions he has received from customers.

“A lot of younger kids freak out and think this place is the coolest thing,” he said. “One kid came in the other day and said, ‘This place is like Disney World, but in a store.’”

Velcrokid is located at 1298 FM 407 in Lewisville, and is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is closed on Sundays. Learn more at velcrokid.com.