The Arts: Mother and son make their mark on Flower Mound’s art community

Local artist Rebecca J. Jones is a prolific creator who found national fame in her work with animation, even as she continues to explore photography, doodling, illustrating, sketching, drawing, and other fine arts. Her work has been an integral part of Out of Our Minds animation studio’s projects in television, film, virtual reality, and the web. Her fine art has been featured in solo and group shows, magazines, Times Square in New York City, many states across the U.S., and internationally. She is a member of numerous art guilds and leagues and describes herself as “addicted to art.” Rebecca is one of those people who can’t stop creating, exploring, experimenting, and pushing the limits of herself and her art. Here in Flower Mound, we’ve been treated to her work at many art festivals in May, the Town Hall Art Wall, and currently, the Art Wall at the Community Activity Center. A comprehensive list of her work, accomplishments, and awards can be found at rebeccajjones.com.

Initially, Rebecca wanted to draw for Disney and create the classic animation cels, but with animation now digital, she has shifted her creativity and skills into digital drawing and sketching. The work she creates is varied and winsome, all designed to evoke joy, tell stories about humanity, and make the world a better place. Rebecca entered the Fresh Ideas art show in 2021–2022 and won. Her drawing “Breaks” expressed all the emotion and frustration people felt during COVID and the mask mandates. That win gave her the opportunity to have a solo show, and the amount of art required gave Rebecca the drive and focus to reach the level of success she enjoys today.

In addition to her commitment to creating art, Rebecca is a wife, mother, and leader in the Lewisville Visual Art League. One of her frustrations is not having enough time to do all she wants in life. Even while handling day-to-day responsibilities, Rebecca is constantly jotting down art project ideas. She says even a comment about football can trigger an art concept, and song lyrics often spark her creativity.

Rebecca’s 16-year-old son, Grayson, is already a successful photographer, having been featured in group shows and earning an Honorable Mention in a juried exhibit. In a show of 87 entries featuring artists ranging from ages 16 to 93, Grayson was recognized for his technical skill, creativity, and analytical eye. He is a member of the Lewisville Arts League and admits that cars and photography are his passions. His work can be seen on the Flower Mound Community Activity Center Art Wall and at the Lewisville Grand Gallery. He is interested in aerodynamic engineering, flow, cars, things that “go,” and photography. Rebecca says he has a strong eye for color, balance, and composition.

Rebecca says the art community offers tremendous support for artists. She says it’s fun to grow and create in such an environment and that she welcomes Grayson into the creative community. To learn more about Grayson, visit the local art walls, the Lewisville Grand, or his Instagram account: grayson_jones720S.

Rebecca and Grayson are living proof that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. How fortunate we are to eagerly anticipate the creativity yet to come from both of these talented artists.