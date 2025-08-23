Gardening: Keep cool while keeping your garden green

By Barbara Brown

The unrelenting heat and limited rainfall that Denton County experiences in August challenges humans and landscape plants. Fortunately, you can take steps to help your plants survive while working safely outdoors. First, let’s take care of you.

As outdoor temperatures rise, so does the risk of heat stress or even heat stroke. To prevent overheating, finish your outside yard work early in the morning when temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s. By late morning, temperatures in DFW during August will reach the upper 80s or higher, making it safest to stay indoors or work only in the shade.

Choose light-colored, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics like cotton or linen. Wear a wide-brimmed hat to shade your face and neck. Sunglasses are essential to protect your eyes, so select ones labeled as blocking 99-100% of UV rays. This is especially important for seniors. Staying hydrated is also crucial. Drink a glass of water before heading outdoors to work in your yard, and then sip 8 oz. every 20 minutes while working. If you are outside longer than an hour, consider drinking an electrolyte beverage afterward.

Your plants and turf require supplemental water in the summer heat. To be most effective, water your lawn before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid losing moisture through evaporation. The dichotomy here is that watering many late nights can also encourage fungal disease. Best scenario for watering is early mornings and/or early evenings. Once a week should be frequent enough. If in doubt, use the free “Water My Yard” app from AgriLife Extension to help determine how much supplemental water to add each week (watermyyard.org).

Adding 3 inches of mulch around your landscape and vegetable garden plants helps retain soil moisture otherwise lost to evaporation. The most effective way to water established plants is with a drip system or soaker hose that puts water directly into the soil. Pruning your plants in mid-summer decreases their water needs and promotes fall blooming.

The exception to the above landscape plant watering schedule is the care of young trees and shrubs. Because these plants have not yet developed a deep root system, they need more frequent supplemental water. The best schedule is to water new trees and shrubs slowly at least twice a week using a drip or soaker system. Your goal is to deliver moisture down to about 6 inches. You can check the soil water level using a moisture meter available at garden supply centers or online.

Container plants may require daily or every other day supplemental water because they dry out faster than plants in the soil. If your moisture meter test indicates that the soil is dry below one inch, then add water. Finally, do not encourage active growth by adding fertilizer until temperatures cool down a bit in September.

Enjoy your plants and landscape even during the uncomfortable conditions summer heat creates—just be smart about it!

Happy Gardening!