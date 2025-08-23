Pastor’s Place: The ministry of small talk

By Pastor Josh King, Valley Ridge Church, The First Baptist Church of Lewisville

“Hey, how’s your week been?”

“Not bad. Just trying to keep up with everything. You?”

“Oh, same here. Crazy season.”

It’s a simple exchange. One you might overhear in a coffee shop, while waiting outside the gym for your kid’s basketball game, or in a church hallway. Small talk. The kind of conversation we often treat as filler — something to pass the time until something more meaningful happens.

But what if this is the meaningful part?

In our world of earbuds and scrolling, it’s become normal to avoid eye contact and fill every quiet moment with a screen. But what if we chose to be a little more bold — not to preach or persuade, but simply to look someone in the eye and say hello? What if we believed that those small, forgettable conversations are actually how trust is built and friendships begin?

Jesus didn’t start every interaction with a sermon. Sometimes He just asked a question. He noticed people. He cared enough to start where they were.

We don’t need a platform to do that. Just a willingness to be present. And maybe the courage to put our phones away while we wait in line or sit on the bleachers. Small talk might not change the world, but it can change a moment — and that matters more than we think.

So the next time you’re waiting on your latte or walking down the hall at school pickup, don’t miss the ministry hiding in the ordinary.

“Hey, how’s your week been?”

“Not bad. Just trying to keep up with everything. You?”

“Oh, same here. Crazy season.”

And just like that, something meaningful begins.

