C. Stroup: On the road again!

It was just a few weeks ago that the whole fam was looking forward to our summer getaway. We delight in spending that time with our son, daughter-in-law and the three grandkids. These road trips have been a pleasant alternative to flying. This is especially true if the excursion doesn’t require an unreasonable amount of drive time to reach our destination. Of course, there’s going to be the two or three obligatory Buc-ee’s stops…this to allow for junk food foraging and a chance to shop. Since our M. O. is to book an Airbnb, a jaunt through Walmart will be in order before checking into our digs. We’ll pick up something easy for dinner. Pizza has always proven to be a winner. After thoroughly checking out the accommodations, the suitcase unpacking will just have to wait. Of far more importance is finding the movie theater buttered popcorn and the matching button on the microwave’s face.

We’ve had pretty decent luck with Airbnb accommodations except for that one time when there were rats on the front porch and in the fireplace. Yeah, there was that. And now that I shudder to think about it, that was a VRBO. The price that we paid seemed pretty low. We got what we paid for, we should have known! The kids were oblivious to the creepy critters as they focused mostly on the great pool in the backyard. But that pretty much was our only reward. As a super destination San Antonio gets all of the rave reviews.

This year had us wishing we’d spent a little more time looking at how long it was going to take to make the journey. It was north of seven hours one way. Port Aransas, TX is a good little trek from where we met up with my son and his bunch. Everybody was charged up as we rolled out of Arlington to get on the road. We already knew this but kids sure do eat a lot. Not too many miles from home the gen-pop voted we stop.

Neither our accommodations nor our destination disappointed! They were all splendid! This was the first time to the ocean that the kids remember. They jumped every wave, played in every grain of sand and topped off every day with a dip in the pristine pool. My daughter-in-law relished escorting them for a stroll along the beach right before dusk! It was all too sweet!

Every morning we headed out to the shore. I didn’t want to be an old stick in the mud but I felt any one of the waves could be my demise. I stayed under a tent in the shade feeling very wise. Everyone tells you to hydrate, hydrate. So I was doing my fair share of keeping my thirst quenched. Finally, Mother Nature convinced me to head up a ways to some porta-potties. My husband escorted me lest I lose my balance in the lumpy sand. He gave me a big lift up using part of his arm and both of his hands. All of a sudden the skies got pitch black, the wind whipped up and buckets of rain beat down on the beach goers backs. They were squealing and scurrying trying to keep their tents and chairs and all else that wasn’t nailed down intact. Meanwhile, my drenched husband returned to fetch me wanting to know if I needed a lift down. Staying put seemed like the logical thing to do…even if the smell was a bit pee yew! Why would I prefer to get soaking wet and have sand blowing in my eyes and up my nose? Some choice, huh? So, lesser of two evils, guess which of them I chose? The storm was brutal yet brief but it was time to head back to the condo to rest and of course, to eat.

My son, Brad came within a few inches of grabbing a sea turtle! So close until a wave came along and snatched it right out from his grasp. Still it was a thrill for all of us and made a memory for him that will forever last. (Just an aside).

Farewell Port Aransas! We sure had fun! We’ll be back! Don’t know just when!

Maybe next time we’re on the road again!