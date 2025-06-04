Another round of National Merit Scholars was announced, see which local students were awarded

The third round of National Merit Scholars for 2025 has been released and Lewisville ISD was represented well. In this round, 2,900 winners were financed by U.S. colleges and universities. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Lewisville ISD

Hebron High School

Isaac M. Burton of Carrollton earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and has plans to go into Aerospace Engineering.

Aditya V. Dominic of Carrollton earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to pursue a career in materials science.

Madeliene R. Hamm of Carrollton earned a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma and plans to go into the psychology program.

Lawton Phan of Carrollton earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to pursue Mechanical Engineering.

Soumith R. Reddy of Carrollton earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to study computer science.

Caleb J. Fork of Lewisville earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to pursue a career in engineering.

Kenneth S. Han of Lewisville earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to pursue a career in Mechanical Engineering.

Krrish P. Jagatap of Lewisville earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to study law.

Badrinarayanan Jayaram of Lewisville earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to study Mechanical Engineering.

David B. Park of Lewisville earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to pursue a career in Biomedical Engineering.

Flower Mound High School

Ayush Bantawa of Copper Canyon earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to study computer science.

Aditi S. Bathe of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Emily C. Crosier of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma and plans to study Astrophysics.

Nikitha S. Dhurjati of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M to study business administration.

Reed V. Diercks of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to pursue a career in Biomedicine.

Dawson James Kriksciun of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of North Texas to study Broadcast Journalism.

Amritaraj D. Nair of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M with plans to study computer science.

Nicholas Pankratov of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M with plans to pursue a career in engineering.

Jesse Park of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M with plans to study Computer Engineering.

Shreya V. Phalak of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M with plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Andrew D. Ritzert of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to study Architecture.

Anna M. Zhao of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to pursue a career in medicine.

Ekaterina Ernst of Lewisville earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to study Bioengineering.

Marcus High School

Joshua N. Bishop of Denton earned a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma and plans to pursue a career in Aerospace Engineering.

Anelise B. Johnson of Double Oak earned a scholarship to the University of Alabama and plans to study Chemical Engineering.

Eshanvi V. Bangera earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to go study computer science.

Adhirath R. Malladi of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas Tech University with plans to study Kinesiology.

Parker D. Morgan of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas to study Biochemistry.

Sara Helen Spencer of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and plans to pursue a career in accounting.

Rahul Anand of Highland Village earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to study computer science.

Jessica E. Cope of Highland Village earned a scholarship to Oklahoma State University and plans to pursue a career in Aerospace Engineering.

Laina A. Schiegg of Highland Village earned a scholarship to Auburn University and will study Biochemistry.

Newton D. Witter of Lake Dallas earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to pursue a career in writing.

Northwest ISD

V.R. Eaton High School

Giovanni A. Hanna of Fort Worth earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to study Aerospace Engineering.