Another round of National Merit Scholars was announced, see which local students were awarded

The third round of National Merit Scholars for 2025 has been released and Lewisville ISD was represented well. In this round, 2,900 winners were financed by U.S. colleges and universities. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Lewisville ISD
Hebron High School
Isaac M. Burton of Carrollton earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and has plans to go into Aerospace Engineering.
Aditya V. Dominic of Carrollton earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to pursue a career in materials science.
Madeliene R. Hamm of Carrollton earned a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma and plans to go into the psychology program.
Lawton Phan of Carrollton earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to pursue Mechanical Engineering.
Soumith R. Reddy of Carrollton earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to study computer science.
Caleb J. Fork of Lewisville earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to pursue a career in engineering.
Kenneth S. Han of Lewisville earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to pursue a career in Mechanical Engineering.
Krrish P. Jagatap of Lewisville earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to study law.
Badrinarayanan Jayaram of Lewisville earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to study Mechanical Engineering.
David B. Park of Lewisville earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to pursue a career in Biomedical Engineering.
Flower Mound High School
Ayush Bantawa of Copper Canyon earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to study computer science.
Aditi S. Bathe of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to pursue a career in medicine.
Emily C. Crosier of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma and plans to study Astrophysics.
Nikitha S. Dhurjati of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M to study business administration.
Reed V. Diercks of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to pursue a career in Biomedicine.
Dawson James Kriksciun of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of North Texas to study Broadcast Journalism.
Amritaraj D. Nair of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M with plans to study computer science.
Nicholas Pankratov of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M with plans to pursue a career in engineering.
Jesse Park of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M with plans to study Computer Engineering.
Shreya V. Phalak of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M with plans to pursue a career in medicine.
Andrew D. Ritzert of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to study Architecture.
Anna M. Zhao of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to pursue a career in medicine.
Ekaterina Ernst of Lewisville earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to study Bioengineering.
Marcus High School
Joshua N. Bishop of Denton earned a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma and plans to pursue a career in Aerospace Engineering.
Anelise B. Johnson of Double Oak earned a scholarship to the University of Alabama and plans to study Chemical Engineering.
Eshanvi V. Bangera earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to go study computer science.
Adhirath R. Malladi of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas Tech University with plans to study Kinesiology.
Parker D. Morgan of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas to study Biochemistry.
Sara Helen Spencer of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and plans to pursue a career in accounting.
Rahul Anand of Highland Village earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to study computer science.
Jessica E. Cope of Highland Village earned a scholarship to Oklahoma State University and plans to pursue a career in Aerospace Engineering.
Laina A. Schiegg of Highland Village earned a scholarship to Auburn University and will study Biochemistry.
Newton D. Witter of Lake Dallas earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to pursue a career in writing.
Northwest ISD
V.R. Eaton High School
Giovanni A. Hanna of Fort Worth earned a scholarship to Texas A&M and intends to study Aerospace Engineering.
2025 National Merit Scholarship Competition
This year, 146 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 74 private and 72 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
NMSC named recipients of corporate-sponsored awards on April 23 and winners of National Merit $2,500 Scholarships on May 7. Additional recipients of college-sponsored awards will be announced on July 14. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, more than 6,930 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $26 million.
High school juniors entered the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, more than 16,000 semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors. Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.
To compete for Merit Scholarship awards, semifinalists first had to advance to the Finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements. Each semifinalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance. From the semifinalist group, over 15,000 met requirements for finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will be Merit Scholarship winners in 2025.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of National Merit Scholarships provided each year are made possible by the support of approximately 280 independent corporate and college sponsors. These sponsors join NMSC in its efforts to enhance educational opportunities for America’s scholastically talented youth and to encourage the pursuit of academic excellence.