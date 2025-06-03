The Arts: Flower Mound Library celebrates 40 years with summer of art and innovation

Our May column about our recent and highly successful Art Festival referenced Lerner & Loewe’s lyrics to “The Lusty Month of May.” For June, we’re humming “June is Bustin’ Out All Over,” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.” In Flower Mound, ART is bustin’ out all over, in all the usual places and specifically at our library.

In addition to the normal and extensive array of offerings, the Flower Mound Public Library has a program this summer called Art Shop. Kids will receive $5 play money to “shop” for art supplies and make an art project. This will teach them budgeting, using resources wisely and creating a masterpiece on a budget. Art Shop topics will vary week to week, and will include creating Origami, Mobile Sculptures, Tissue Paper Animals, Flowers & Letters, Faux Stained Glass, Boba Shaker Cards, Colorful Pinwheels, Musical Shakers, Pokémon Crafts and Shrinky Dinks.

The library is hosting a Teen Mural Project this summer. Four high school students will paint different Texas-themed murals in a study room at the library. The young artists include Abbie Sweatt painting a Big Bend Country mural; Noah Kang painting a Gulf Coast mural; Sonal Reddy painting a Panhandle Plains mural; and Gael Guardado painting a Piney Woods mural.

The library offers services for the youngest and the oldest members of our community by providing programming, books and space to meet the needs of the community. The library’s Creation Lab offers access to machines, including the Cricut Maker and the Cricut Design Space, which supports access to training, technology, arts, crafts and the creation of a variety of artistic projects. Other arts-related projects at the library include, but are not limited to, sewing machines, 3D printing, embroidery and laser engraving.

During June and July, prolific local artist Anita Robbins will be exhibiting several new works that she has not shown before. All of the paintings will be of flowers, including day lilies, dogwood, hibiscus and fuchsia. Some of the works will be brightly colored while some will be textured. It’s always a treat to see an Anita Robbins work of art and the library will provide a lovely display opportunity for her latest works.

Throughout this summer, artists Deb Kreimborg, Lisa Chittenden and Grayson Jones will be featured on the Flower Mound Town Hall, Senior Center and Community Activity Center art walls. The diverse, colorful and unique works of art are freely accessible to all.

As you plan your staycations this summer, don’t forget to enjoy the public art that we didn’t have available to us as recently as five years ago. As a reminder, on June 7, the ever-popular Chalk the Walk event will allow residents to create new works of public art in town. Heritage Park sidewalks will provide the canvases for artists and art.

For those who don’t know, The Flower Mound Public Library is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and was awarded the “2024 Achievement of Library Excellence Award” from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association, an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League. This is our library’s 21st consecutive year of earning this award.

To learn more about the library, information about their recent achievement award, their long tradition of providing staycation activities and opportunities and the 2025 Blast from the Past Summer Reading challenge, check out their website: flowermound.gov/library.

Art is really bustin’ out all over!