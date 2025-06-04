Argyle High School wins third straight academic state championship

Argyle earned first place overall in the recent UIL State Academic Championship, marking its third consecutive title and 18th in school history.

“Championships do not come easily or naturally,” Argyle’s UIL Academics Coordinator Deserae Good said in a release from the school. “They come from dedication, intrinsic drive and belief in yourself and your team. These students and coaches have shown year after year that they can hold on to a winning title, and this year makes 18.”

The Eagles claimed the Class 5A state championship with 126 points, defeating Highland Park and A&M Consolidated.

The UIL academic contests include multiple subject areas in which schools build points through comprehensive competitions. The areas include Business, Journalism, Language Arts, Social Studies, Speech & Debate, STEM and Theatre.

Argyle finished in first place for the Accounting and Literary Criticism categories, second place in the Calculator, Current Issues & Events and Mathematics categories and third place in the Spelling & Vocabulary category.

The school also produced a state champion and a state finalist in Speech & Debate.

This year’s competition was uniquely challenging because of the championship’s date – the morning after graduation.

Nearly half of Argyle’s competitors were seniors, so they had to travel to Austin to compete early Monday morning right after graduating in Denton on Sunday night.

It showed the commitment, talents and dedication of the Eagles.

Argyle will seek a fourth-consecutive title next year with some new students, but for the ones that competed, there is more left for them after the competition.

“These kids will go on to become innovators, research scientists, mathematicians, literary artists, theatrical stars, historians, journalists and so much more,” said Good. “The tradition does not stop here.”