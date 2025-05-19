Lewisville PD looking for vehicle that hit child and ran

A vehicle hit a child on Sunday evening in the 1200 block of College Parkway. By the time officers responded, the vehicle had left the scene.

Lewisville Police officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday evening after witnesses heard sounds and discovered a child lying in an alley.

Officers arrived and the child was soon transported to a local medical center with injuries that police did not release details on.

According to a statement from Lewisville PD, the vehicle is possibly a truck that was heading westbound in the alleyway between College Parkway and Grove Drive around 6:15 p.m.

Police are asking for help to identify the vehicle, drive and any occupants.

Any information can be sent to Officer Lopez via phone at 972-219-2847 or via email at [email protected].

For anonymous submissions, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.