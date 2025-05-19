Harvest Happenings – May 2025

By Page Austin, Lifestyle Manager

At Texas Health Alliance, healing sometimes comes on four paws.

The joy of giving back to the community has blossomed into a deeply rewarding mission—and now, a prestigious recognition. George and I were recently named 2025 Volunteer of the Year at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance (THAL). Whitney Garrett, Volunteer Services Manager, said it is a testament to the meaningful impact we bring to their patients, staff and families alike.

It’s such an honor. I love taking George to visit. Watching how people light up when they see him—how just a few moments with him can lift their spirits—is something truly special.

As a certified pet therapy team with Alliance of Therapy Dogs, George and I visit THAL every week bringing a sense of calm, joy and companionship. For many patients, George’s friendly presence is a welcome distraction from medical routines. For healthcare workers, he’s a furry reminder to pause and breathe.

George has a natural way of connecting with people. Whether it’s a patient in recovery or a nurse on a busy shift, he brings them comfort.

Hospital leadership agrees.

“George is a beloved member of our hospital family,” said Clint Abernathy, president and CEO of THAL. “We are incredibly grateful for the time and heart Page and George dedicate to our patients and staff. Their visits make a lasting impact, and we’re so proud to honor them as our 2025 Volunteers of the Year.”

Sharing George with the community is more than just a volunteer activity—it’s a calling. Being a therapy team is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done. Seeing the difference he makes is why we do it. It’s like what my therapy dog trainer Jeannie Helm with Hand & Paw DFW says, “Being a therapy dog team is like getting paychecks for the heart.”

As Volunteer of the Year, George is more than just a popular sight around the halls—he is a symbol of the healing power of love, connection and a wagging tail.

See you around Harvest!