An 18,000-square-foot sports facility is coming to Justin

A new, premier sports facility is expected to open in the City of Justin in the fall on Sam Reynolds Road.

For now, the project is being called the Justin Sports Arena and will have ten indoor badminton courts that can also be used for pickleball, according to Sandeep Aswadati, one of three owners of the facility.

“We are still planning what exactly the name will be, but we want to represent the City, so for now, we are calling it Justin Sports Arena,” he said. “It will be primarily designed for pickleball, but it will also be equipped to accommodate badminton.”

Aswadati moved from Frisco to Justin to escape from the big city feel and congested traffic for a place with more nature and a small-town feel.

He played badminton and volleyball back in Frisco, but hadn’t seen any facilities near his new home where he could play. That gave him and his partners the idea to build a sports facility they could share with the community they live in.

The rest of the project is still in the works. Aswadati said they chose pickleball because it is a fast-growing sport and badminton for their personal love.

However, he also wants to share his love for badminton with the community and hopes it can be a place to learn about the sport, including for local schools.

In order to accommodate the entire community, Aswadati said the group hopes to build a kid zone where children can stay entertained while adults play on the courts, but a lot of things are still in the design phase.

“We want to engage everyone,” he said. “Whether you’re a casual player or a seasoned athlete, Justin Sports Arena will be a go-to destination for both sports under one roof.”

The group did a lot of research before starting construction on the facility. They visited other sports facilities in Dallas, Austin, Houston and California to see how each one operated, what amenities they and what lighting, air conditioning and flooring they used.

Aswadati emphasized the importance of the flooring they chose because it will help prevent back, hip and knee pain even over a long period of use.

“We want to provide a high-quality game for people,” he said. “We don’t want people to come and leave with back pain or knee pain. They’re just there to burn calories and have fun doing it.”

In the future, the facility could also have basketball courts and

Aswadati said the plan is to be open for about 12 hours per day and have memberships available as well as open play.