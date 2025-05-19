Flower Mound police warn parents about viral ‘Door Kick challenge’

The Flower Mound Police Department is urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of a trending TikTok challenge that has led to local police responses over the weekend.

Known as the “Kool-Aid Man” or “Door Kick” challenge, the trend involves individuals — often teens — running up to random homes, knocking loudly, kicking, or banging on doors, typically at night, and then fleeing while recording the reactions for social media.

Though no doors have been kicked in in Flower Mound so far, police say the behavior is raising concerns among residents, especially when the individuals are wearing ski masks, which can heighten fear and confusion for homeowners.

“Please have a conversation with your children about the potential dangers of participating in this trend.” the department posted on Facebook.

Flower Mound Police referenced similar incidents across the country, including reports out of Fort Worth, where police have seen an uptick in calls tied to the challenge. Some encounters have escalated into property damage or confrontations with armed homeowners.

Authorities remind parents that trespassing and vandalism are criminal offenses and that seemingly harmless online trends can carry real-world risks.