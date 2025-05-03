Double Oak Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Double Oak Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 20, a caller wanted a ride elsewhere but then changed his mind.

On Feb 21, individuals were reported for running around in a neighborhood. The subjects were kids that left a friend’s house nearby.

On Feb. 21, a purse was found in the roadway. Police got into contact with the owner, who wanted to report items in the purse missing.

On March 3,a caller wanted to report a car hauler that was taking up too much of the road.

On March 13, a caller wanted to report her garage door was open. Police checked out the open garage, but thankfully, nothing was taken.

On March 14, a vehicle was suspiciously parked at a business parking lot after hours.