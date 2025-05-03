Guyer’s Olivia Chamizo hurls her way into the record books

As Olivia Chamizo geared up for another trip to the state track and field championship, she had to come to grips with a difficult reality.

The Guyer High School senior and Oregon State commit was coming off a regional championship in the discus and would be making her second trip to state in two years, which included a fifth-place finish in the same event in 2024. But if she was to bring home a medal this spring, it would require her to do something she struggles with the most—trust in the process.

“My biggest challenge has definitely been my mindset,” Chamizo said. “I have learned to not dwell on myself when things are not going my way—learning to never doubt myself and stay focused when other athletes are throwing further than me. Trusting the process has also been a huge challenge I had to come into realization with. Trusting the process is definitely not easy, but I never stopped showing up.”

Chamizo, 18, is a five-time District Champion, two-time Area Champion, and one-time Regional Champion between the discus and shot put events and said she had an inkling that throwing could be an area where she potentially excelled before high school even started.

“When middle school track season came around my mom really pushed me to try throwing for something new apart from basketball and volleyball,” Chamizo said. “I found throwing pretty cool considering my build and thought I could be really good at it.”

Coach Malaika Green said Chamizo is an “amazing competitor” and said it is inspiring to see her grow as a person and athlete every day.

“She brings phenomenal leadership, work ethic, and confidence to our team,” Green said. “She is obviously a thrower but has respect from all of the athletes on the track team. She is a standard setter, she is always doing the right things on and off the field, which is why she is a perfect example of what we look for in a Guyer girls track and field athlete.”

Chamizo, who can be found crafting, coloring or doing something creative when she is not going to school or training, said because she is trying to trust the process more this year, her objectives heading into the season did not really revolve around personal accomplishments.

“My goals for this season were to compete to my full potential and to get out every day and practice even if it was just working on footwork,” Chamizo said. “Consistency with my marks throughout the season was also a big goal for me and having that goal set helped me accomplish it to a very high standard.”

And it has paid off.

Chamizo won a regional championship in the discus with a toss of 159.2, which was two feet beyond her nearest competitor and almost 17 feet farther than her qualifying throw at state last season.

She also finished third in the shot put at region.

Beyond the accolades, Chamizo feels that perhaps her biggest contribution to the team is her attitude.

“I like to bring positivity to my team; being that fun team leader who my teammates look up to is very special to me,” Chamizo said. “Having a positive attitude towards hardships is important and I’ve learned to grow in that state of mind.”

These sentiments are not lost on Green, who added that Chamizo’s accomplishments are not too shabby either.

“She has truly been a blessing to our program,” Green said. “She is the school record holder in both the shot put and discus and has continued to break her own records over the years she has been with us at Guyer.”

The Wildcats thrower is headed to Oregon State University on scholarship, and said for her, it was love at first sight.

“I chose Oregon State because I loved the environment,” Chamizo said. “(The city of) Corvallis has so much room for adventure. I see myself not only growing as an athlete but also as an individual. Oregon State also provides so much academic help that supports student athletes.”

Green said she believes it was a good fit for Chamizo as well.

“I know she will excel in any program because of her coachability, mental toughness and dedication,” Green said. “Oregon State has a rich history of track & field athletes competing at the NCAA Championships and Olympic level. She is excited to compete at Oregon State University and we cannot wait to see her compete.”

Chamizo competed in the state meet on Saturday and finished in fourth place.

Chamizo’s Favorites

Favorite Athlete: Nicholas Ponzio

Favorite Food: Anything with grilled chicken

Favorite Movie: “Hacksaw Ridge”

Book I’m currently reading: “A Little Life”

Favorite Artist: Noah Kahan