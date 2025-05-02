Highland Village Rotary Club and local Italian restaurant to host Medal of Honor museum speaker

The Highland Village Rotary Club will host speakers from the National Medal of Honor Museum at 5 p.m. on May 15 at Salernos Italian Restaurant in Highland Village.

The event will feature speakers from the museum such as Jessica Saddler, a Flower Mound resident that has more than 20 years of experience with non-profits and veterans. That includes time spent in Washington D.C. at the World War II Museum.

Her goal for the event is to inspire audiences to live out their values and to embody the Medal of Honor.

Brooklyn Davis, a Flower Mound High School graduate, also works for the National Medal of Honor Museum, but will be out of town while the event is going on.

Highland Village Rotary Club president-elect Candy Wade said she invites anyone from the community, especially veterans, to join the dinner.

“Our rotary is very involved in veteran programs,” she said. “So we’re inviting the community, veterans and first responders to come out. We’re excited with Memorial Day fast approaching to have the museum come to us and present their program.”

The program will share information on what the museum does, what is has on display and how it was designed. Wade said she has heard lots of good reviews on the museum.

“Architecturally, it’s just beautiful,” she said. “And everyone I know that has gone through it said it was just inspiring.”

Wade hopes the informational session will build some interest in organizing a tour for a group of veterans from the community.

Other ways the Highland Village Rotary Club supports veterans is through donations and different programs and events. One is Carry the Load, which is where member John Kohlschein will be instead of the May 15 event.

Another thing Wade said this does for the community is letting them know what is available in the area.

“It’s very exciting,” she said. “This is something I’ll add to my list of where to take visitors and family when they come to visit, plus I love supporting our veterans and this is a way to do that.”