Eads: Wishing longtime colleague and friend Bobbie Mitchell support as she recovers

By Denton County Judge Andy Eads

I wanted to use this month’s column here in The Cross Timbers Gazette to celebrate two friends of mine and so many others, Fred and Bobbie Mitchell. As you have mostly likely already learned, Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell and her family suffered an unfathomable tragedy on April 21 – one that has struck all of us deeply locally and across the nation.

As we wish only the best for Bobbie, who is on the road to recovery and expected to be released from the hospital by the time newspaper is published, we also deeply mourn the loss of her husband, Fred.

Bobbie has given so very much of her time and energy to serve others here in our community for the past 40 years, beginning with the City of Lewisville Zoning Board of Adjustment in 1985. Since then, she has served as a Lewisville councilmember for three years and was the first Black Lewisville Mayor elected in 1993. She served until 2000 when she stepped down to pursue a seat on the Denton County Commissioners Court that same year – a role she has held ever since.

I’ve known Bobbie since I was a child, I met her as she was one of my mother’s good friends and they are still friends to this very day. Back then, she worked at GTE where she held numerous management positions until she retired in 1993. She then worked in the Precinct 3 Constable Office from 1996 until 2000, when she took office as our Precinct 3 Commissioner. I have had the privilege to work alongside Bobbie on the Commissioners Court for the past 18 years. During this time she has been my friend, colleague and mentor.

And if that wasn’t enough, she has served and continues to serve on so many boards that I would be reciting them for a while if I named all of them now.

Bobbie is known most for her servant leadership and for those wonderful prayers. She has received prayers and support from across our county, across the state and I have even heard from people around the world who are praying for her. I ask that those prayers for healing to her body, mind and spirit continue.

I have also known her husband, Fred, my whole life and have seen up close and personal his support for Bobbie. He has backed her every step of the way. As I often say about political spouses, they might not have been elected, may not have been appointed, but they too serve. Fred Mitchell served this community all these years by sharing his Bobbie with the rest of us.

As vibrant as Bobbie is, he was equally just as quiet. Fred loved NASCAR racing and was a huge Texas Motor Speedway fan. He also enjoyed fishing and time with his family.

Please join me and our entire Denton County family in lifting up every member of the Mitchell family – all generations – as they traverse these uncharted waters.

And thank you, so very much, for continuing to honor the Mitchell family’s privacy as they navigate this tragedy. She has told me she is feeling the love and prayers that are being sent her way.

I want to provide some information related to funeral services for her husband, Fred Mitchell.

Visitation will be Friday, May 2 at Westside Baptist Church, 900 Bellaire Blvd., Lewisville, from 6-8 p.m.

The funeral will be Saturday, May 3 at Westside Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

The burial will follow at Old Hall Cemetery, 1200 McGee Lane, Lewisville.

Many of you have asked me about flowers or memorials. Donations for her and in remembrance for Fred, are being accepted by the Lewisville Noon Rotary Club. Donations can be sent to Lewisville Noon Rotary, P.O. Box 274, Lewisville, TX 75067. The donations will be distributed, with Commissioner Mitchell’s review, to area non-profits later.

As we honor their lives and move forward together in support of Bobbie and the remaining family, let us continue to show love to others in a world that needs it now more than ever.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup.