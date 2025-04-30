Bartonville Police Blotter

Officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to a resident finding his vehicle with a gunshot through his driver’s side window. An offense report was taken for further investigation.

An officer was dispatched to the parking lot of Kroger in reference to an injured bird. The bird was indeed a momma goose who was just upset humans were following her around.

Officers were dispatched to a restaurant parking lot in reference to a group of teenagers throwing milkshakes at cars. Officers arrived and after the teenagers cleaned the mess they were advised to leave.

An officer was on night patrol and stopped a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood. After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to have an active warrant from Bexar County for Burglary of Vehicles. The driver was arrested and transported to the Denton County Inn and Suites.

Officers were dispatched to a medical clinic in reference to a client refusing to leave. Officers arrived and escorted the subject out with no further disturbance.