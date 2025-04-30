Wednesday, April 30, 2025
New Indian restaurant in Highland Village eyes May opening date

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
Spice and Tonic Indian Bar and Cuisine is coming to Highland Village. (Photo courtesy of Spice & Tonic on Facebook)

Spice & Tonic Indian Cuisine and Bar will be opening in Highland Village in mid-May.

The restaurant is designed to celebrate the taste of North Indian Cuisine, which will be brought by Chef Joginder Sheema, according to its Facebook post.

It will be located at 3090 Justin Road in Highland Village.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this wonderful community,” the Facebook post said. “And we look forward to sharing the authentic tastes of India with our new neighbors very shortly.”

Spice & Tonic’s other location is in Minnesota.

Bartonville Police Blotter
