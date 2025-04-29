Chris Tomlin to perform at private concert benefitting Young Life Flower Mound, Lewisville

Grammy-winning worship musician Chris Tomlin will perform at a private, one-night-only concert at The Village Church in Flower Mound on June 30.

The event will be a fundraiser for the Young Life student ministries that serve Lewisville and Flower Mound that continue to grow.

“Young life in the Lewisville-Flower Mound area has about 1,200 kids involved,” said Matt Brost, the committee chair for Young Life in the area. “So our budget is going up and it’s going to be really special to have something like this to relieve some of the financial burdens of that growth.”

The opener for the concert will be Shane and Shane, a pair of friends that met in college and connected over their love for Jesus and passion for music.

Tickets for the concert range from $150 and up with different additions coming with more expensive tickets.

Before the concert at 5:30 p.m., local restaurant Sip and Savor will host a private meet-and-greet with Tomlin.

“It might be surprising to see a more expensive ticket price, but that’s for a front row seat with access to the meet-and-greet, reserved parking and private entry to the concert, so I think there is some really good value in it,” said Brost.

Food and drinks will be provided at the meet-and-greet, but at the concert Brost said there will be drinks and a dessert or snack served in the intermission between the opening act and Tomlin.

Brost has had a long-standing relationship with Tomlin, but was still surprised the organization was surprised that they were able to book such a big performer.

Tomlin will bring with him his lead guitarist and keyboard player to keep an acoustic vibe throughout the night. Shane and Shane will have a similar setup.

The Young Life program has three additional ministries that serve the community’s youth.

Wyldlife serves middle school students, Capernaum serves students with disabilities and Younglives serves teen parents.

“There are two goals with this event,” said Brost. “Our primary goal is to show the good work that Young Life is doing right now and the second is to raise money for the organization.”

The concert will also have merchandise tables set up with exclusive apparel. The money raised will go directly to the needs of the ministry.

Doors to the event will open at 6:30 and the concert will start at 7:30. To sign up for presale tickets or to find out more information on the event, visit the eventbrite link.