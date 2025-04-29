Denton Police respond to fatal shooting near UNT campus

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the University of North Texas campus.

At 6:04 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call that reported a gun had been fired in an apartment building following a disturbance between two men who knew each other in the 900 block of Avenue A.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious male victim with an apparent gunshot wound outside of the apartment.

Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to police, witnesses reported that a physical altercation between the two men led to the shooting.

Police said the shooter is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and that no arrests have been made.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after next of kin has been notified.