Denton County National Day of Prayer to be hosted at courthouse

Blue Mound United Methodist Church will continue a tradition that started in 1776, hosting a National Day of Prayer gathering at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse.

There will be music performed by The Robby Wright Family and special guest Tom Smith. Prayer sessions will start at noon.

It will also be live streamed on the Denton County National Day of Prayer Facebook page.

The come-and-go event will last until 1 p.m. at the amphitheater.

Blue Mound United Methodist Church started hosting the event in 2009 after several years of Denton County lacking an event. Before then, Asbury United Methodist Church started hosting events at the Denton County Courthouse Lawn or Flagpole in the 1990s.

National Day of Prayer was assigned to the first Thursday of May every year by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. President Harry Truman declared the first National Day of Prayer in 1952.

In case of bad weather, the event still plans to go on, but will move in to Commissioner’s Court inside the courthouse.

To find out more information about the event or to donate to help continue the event, visit the event’s website.