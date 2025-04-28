Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 24 arrests in February, answered or initiated 2,404 calls for service and took 76 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

On February 9, officers responded to the 2000 block of Stella Lane at approximately 10 p.m. regarding a call reporting that an anonymous caller called a crisis line stating that he had killed two people. Officers quickly assessed that the call was a SWATING call and stemmed from an incident from online gaming. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

On February 17, officers responded to the 8000 block of Gasoline Alley at approximately 10:45 a.m. regarding a license plate reader alert for a stolen vehicle. Officers quickly discovered the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen out of another DFW area department. Officers contacted Criminal Investigations to follow up with the suspect.

On February 23, officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of FM 1171 regarding a person with a gun leaving the area after displaying it in a threatening manner. Officers observed the vehicle the subject left in and conducted a traffic stop. A male subject was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct/Displaying a Firearm. The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

On February 23, while on patrol, an officer observed a suspicious subject with a flashlight inside a business in the 1600 block of Robson Ranch Road. The subject then gave the officer fictious information regarding hi name and date of birth. The officer found out the true identity of the subject, who had a felony warrant for his arrest and was in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was placed into custody and transported to Denton County jail.

On February 25, an officer observed a Dodge Charger driving erratically at a high rate of speed and passing on the shoulder in the 5000 block of Hwy 114 at approximately 7:30 a.m. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle tried to hide from the officer in an apartment complex. The officer quickly found the subject and placed him under arrest for reckless driving.