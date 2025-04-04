Aging in Style with Lori Williams: No Partner, No Kids – Now What?

Recently, my husband had an unexpected hospital and rehab stay. My son and I were by his side every step of the way—asking questions, managing medications, making sure nothing slipped through the cracks. And it really hit me: what happens if you don’t have someone there to advocate for you?

That question came up again at a health fair, where several older women shared their fears.

“I don’t have a husband or children,” one said. “What if I fall or have a stroke? Who would even know?”

“It’s scary,” another added. “I don’t want to be a burden, but I also don’t want to go through something like that alone.”

Solo aging is more common than many realize. And while it can feel overwhelming, it doesn’t have to be. With a little planning and support, you can feel secure about your future.

Start by building your support circle—trusted friends, neighbors or even professionals like care managers or advocates. Make sure you’ve completed essential documents like a medical power of attorney and advanced directives.

If you’re not sure where to start, we can help. We’re working on a list of trusted advocates who can be there if you’re hospitalized and need someone in your corner. Whether you’re looking for community resources, planning tools or just someone to talk to about your options, give us a call.

You don’t have to figure this out alone. Let’s create a plan that gives you peace of mind and the support you deserve.

Lori Williams is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) with over 18 years of senior living experience. She is an Author, Podcast Host, Public Speaker and owner of the multi-award-winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services, LLC. To contact Lori, call 214-783-1222 or visit her website www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.