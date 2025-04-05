Medicare Supplement Plans

A Medicare Supplement is a plan that picks up where Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) leaves off. Medicare coverage is primary (80%), and the Supplement is secondary, covering the additional 20%. Medicare supplements, often referred to as “Medigap plans,” are denoted by different letters. Plan F, Plan G & Plan N are the most common and typically the most heavily marketed by insurance companies.

The differences between each plan are clear, but seniors tend to forget why they originally chose a specific plan.

Here is the important thing: Plan F, G and N all pick up the full 20% that Medicare doesn’t pay. Regardless of which plan you choose, you are protected in a major health event.

The common way to differentiate between plans is to note each plan’s cost beyond their monthly premium.

Let’s take a look:

Plan F: No expenses beyond monthly premiums (only seniors who started Medicare prior to 2020 are eligible).

Plan G: Part B deductible once per calendar year (Currently $257 in 2025).

Plan N: Part B deductible, doctor copays (no more than $20), ER copay of $50 (unless admitted), excess charges (these are rare, but do exist).

Each plan can be used anywhere Medicare is accepted, regardless of the company name (Cigna, Aetna, etc.) There are no referrals required, and no prior authorization.

People ask me if I have a favorite, and to be quite honest, I don’t. Seniors who carry these plans are generally very happy with their coverage. Plan N makes sense for seniors in good health. Plan G is great for avoiding copays. Plan F helps avoid dealing with bills. To each their own!

As could be expected, the monthly premiums do increase over time, which tends to be the only thing most Medicare Supplement policyholders lament.

If you are in good health, we can probably lower your premium pretty easily any time of year. We’d be happy to talk through your individual situation.

Come see us at PlanMedigap at 2604 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100, or give our team a call at 800-750-2407.

God bless you!

(Sponsored content)