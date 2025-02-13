News from Double Oak Town Hall — February 2025

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

It is February and you know what that means? Happy Valentine’s Day, a day celebrated annually on February 14th, is a day dedicated to love, affection, and appreciation between romantic partners, friends, and family members. The holiday traces its origins back to Saint Valentine, a Christian martyr from the 3rd century, though the exact historical details remain debated. Over time, the day evolved into a widely recognized celebration of love, influenced by medieval traditions and romantic literature.

Beyond its commercial aspects, the day serves as a reminder to express love and kindness, reinforcing the importance of relationships in our lives.

In Double Oak, love and appreciation extend beyond Valentine’s Day, as the town continually demonstrates deep care and affection for its citizens and first responders. Whether through community events, public service, or unwavering support for those who protect and serve, Double Oak embodies the true spirit of unity and appreciation all year long.

On this special day, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the residents and first responders who make our community such a wonderful place to call home.

Your dedication, kindness, and service do not go unnoticed. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Mill & Overlay Project Kicks Off

The town has officially launched its Mill & Overlay Project, beginning with a much-needed reconstruction of Kings Road between Victory Road and Whispering Oak Drive. This section of road had significantly deteriorated over time, with structural issues beneath the surface causing it to cave in. The improvements were long overdue, and while we understand that the temporary road closure was an inconvenience, this work was essential to ensure long-term safety and durability.

This project marks the first of many road improvements planned for 2025, as we continue investing in the town’s infrastructure. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during these necessary upgrades.

Stay tuned for more roadwork updates, potential closures, and progress reports as we work to keep Double Oak’s roads safe and well-maintained for all residents. Thank you for your support as we build a better Double Oak!

Election Season Has Arrived!

That’s right, folks—it’s that magical time of year when yard signs start blooming like spring wildflowers, neighbors become temporary political analysts, and everyone suddenly remembers the fine art of spirited debate!

This election cycle, Double Oak voters will be electing a mayor and two council members, and—brace yourselves—all three incumbents have officially thrown their hats back into the ring. So, get ready for the excitement, the democracy, and, of course, the completely universal enjoyment that every citizen feels during election season.

Stay tuned for updates, candidate information, and—if history tells us anything—at least one or two friendly “discussions” at the mailbox. #DoubleOakVotes #DemocracyInAction #WeLoveElectionSeason…Right?

New Chief of Police

Dan Miller was officially sworn in at the Jan. 21st Town Council Meeting as the new Chief of Police. Dan brings a wealth of experience, professionalism, and dedication to public service, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our community.

Dan is a seasoned law enforcement professional and a devoted family man. His wife and his daughter joined him for the ceremony. Dan’s wife has been his steadfast partner, supporting him throughout his career, and his daughter is a source of pride and joy for their family. Dan’s wife did the pinning ceremony with Dan receiving his badge.

Please join me and the Town Council in welcoming Dan, and his family to the Double Oak family. We are excited about Dan’s leadership and fresh perspective on our Police Department’s continued priority of the safety and well-being of our town.

Congratulations, Dan, and welcome to Double Oak!

Double Oak Speed Tracker Trailer: Keeping Our Roads Safe!

Ever wonder just how fast you (or that car that just zoomed past) are going? Well, wonder no more! Double Oak’s Speed Tracker Trailer is on duty, displaying real-time speeds for vehicles approaching and leaving town. Whether you’re a resident taking a leisurely drive or a non-citizen “cut-through commuter” in a bit too much of a hurry, this trailer has its digital eye on you!

But it’s more than just a flashing reminder—the trailer records valuable speed data, which the Double Oak Police Department uses to identify problem areas and strategically schedule officers for enforcement. So, if you think you can speed through Double Oak unnoticed, think again!

Drive safe, slow down, and remember—Double Oak values safety over shortcuts.

Happy February to all and to the new month of March which brings fresh beginnings, longer days, and the first signs of spring! May March be filled with growth, renewal, and maybe a little luck of the Irish!

To catch all exciting news or updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].