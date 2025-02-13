Discover a smarter way to workout at Discover Strength Lantana

When you want to look and feel your best, it’s only natural to look to the nearest big-box gym or latest workout fad for help. But that takes a time commitment most busy people don’t have.

Discover Strength Lantana is quickly changing the local fitness scene by offering a smarter, evidence-based, and more efficient way to work out—in a fraction of the time you might spend at a traditional gym or fitness center.

They mean it, too. Their full-body strength workouts are 30 minutes each, twice a week. Their programs are either 1-on-1 personal training or small group training and are all backed by evidence-based science with state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

“We aren’t going to do anything that feels like the latest fad,” ownership recently stated. “You also won’t see cardio or stretch areas. That’s because we are 100% focused on giving you the best strength training experience in a fraction of the time. If you want to increase your metabolism, burn fat, and look your best, you’ll benefit more from strength training than anything else.”

“Come see Rei Hartanto for your Free Introductory Workout. The odds are high that you’ll be hooked right then and there.”

Discover Strength is a fitness brand that has quickly expanded into different parts of the United States. Including the Discover Strength Lantana studio in the Cloud 9 building, there are also locations in The Colony and Southlake, with more locations coming soon in North Texas. Each studio is overseen by a team of Exercise Physiologists who all hold four-year degrees in a field of exercise science.

What does this mean? Simply put, you have the right people with the right amount of experience guiding you through a specific approach to help you safely and efficiently build muscle. You can expect to achieve a total-body workout unlike anything else.

All in two 30-minute sessions a week.

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)