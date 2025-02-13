Thursday, February 13, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Freshman congressman from Flower Mound sends petition to deport Ilhan Omar

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
241
Brandon Gill

Brandon Gill, a new Republican member of the United States House of Representatives from Flower Mound, recently emailed supporters a petition to deport Ilhan Omar, a controversial Democratic House member from Minnesota.

“America would be a much better place if she were to be sent back to Somalia,” the fundraising email said. “The time has come to arrest and deport Ilhan Omar.”

Omar became a U.S. citizen at 17 in 2000, five years after she got to the U.S. as a refugee of the Somali Civil War, according to the New York Post. Gill criticized Omar for a recent video where she was advising Somalis how to avoid deportation, Axios reported.

Gill’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Axios, which first reported on the petition email. Omar responded with a statement that reads, in part, “It is truly disgusting that members of the Republican party feel emboldened to engage in racist and quite frankly fascist remarks.”

Previous article
News from Double Oak Town Hall — February 2025
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles



Popular This Week