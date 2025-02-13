Freshman congressman from Flower Mound sends petition to deport Ilhan Omar

Brandon Gill, a new Republican member of the United States House of Representatives from Flower Mound, recently emailed supporters a petition to deport Ilhan Omar, a controversial Democratic House member from Minnesota.

“America would be a much better place if she were to be sent back to Somalia,” the fundraising email said. “The time has come to arrest and deport Ilhan Omar.”

Omar became a U.S. citizen at 17 in 2000, five years after she got to the U.S. as a refugee of the Somali Civil War, according to the New York Post. Gill criticized Omar for a recent video where she was advising Somalis how to avoid deportation, Axios reported.

We should have never let Ilhan Omar into our country. https://t.co/ABjBQX9DXx — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) February 4, 2025

Gill’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Axios, which first reported on the petition email. Omar responded with a statement that reads, in part, “It is truly disgusting that members of the Republican party feel emboldened to engage in racist and quite frankly fascist remarks.”