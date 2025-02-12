Eads: Resolve to make February a healthier, happier month

As we head into February, don’t let those New Year resolutions fall by the wayside.

The promises we make to ourselves at the beginning of each year are important – whether we pledge to become healthier, lose weight, make more memories with loved ones, or manage our time better.

Often, all that is needed is to take smaller steps toward our goals. For instance, if becoming healthier is the goal, break it down to a few simple tasks:

• Get 7,000 to 10,000 steps daily

• Drink more water

• Schedule enough time to get 7-8 hours of sleep

• Eat nutritious meals

In fact, I have resolved to incorporate healthier habits in my life for 2025. It’s not an easy goal, but I am determined to make it happen.

Toni Rose, our Denton County Health & Wellness Coordinator, works with our 2,000 employees throughout the year, offering such lunch & learn opportunities as how to “unplug and recharge,” “finding joy in work,” and “be stroke smart,” to name a few. The goal is to help us maintain a healthy workforce, both mentally and physically.

Denton County Public Health’s goal is to help all residents on their journey to health and wellness – whether it is providing information about diseases, finding needed services through FindHelp.org, or taking time to assess mental health through a self-help module such as unitedwaydenton.crediblemind.com.

Dr. Matt Richardson and his team at Denton County Public Health promote and encourage healthy behaviors, protect against environmental hazards, and respond to disasters by assisting communities in recovery efforts. His highly skilled staff include nutritionists, physicians, licensed vocational nurses, certified health educators, epidemiologists, registered nurses, and more.

February is also known as heart health month. Launched in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, American Heart Month brings attention to a disease that is the leading cause of death in the U.S.

A simple fact is that self-care is heart-health care. By staying physically active, eating healthier foods, getting enough sleep and finding healthy ways to reduce stress, we can help prevent the development of heart disease.

February is a good month to consider donating blood through Carter BloodCare or American Red Cross. Each pint of blood can save up to three lives and what a way to honor the month that also is known for love.

Valentine’s Day can be celebrated in many ways – through random acts of kindness for friends to those coveted red roses and chocolates for a loved one, or a blood donation in honor of a lost family member.

This month also includes National Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17 – a great opportunity to spread positivity through small, unexpected acts of kindness such as helping a neighbor, giving a stranger a compliment, or volunteering your time at a favorite non-profit organization.

I hope you and your family enjoy a happy, healthy February filled with healthier habits and lives filled with kindness and love.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup