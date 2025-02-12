Highland Village City Update — February 2025

This month we are saying goodbye to our Assistance City Manager and Finance Director, Ken Heerman. After 34 years with the City, Ken is retiring. Ken began his public service career in 1991 as our Assistant Finance Director, moved to Finance Director in 1998, and took on the role of Assistant City Manager in 2010. Ken’s oversight of the city budget, fiscal responsibility and long-range financial planning have served the City well. He played a pivotal role in guiding us through a period of unprecedented commercial growth and represented the City in the development of the FM 2499 and FM 407 corridor. He has provided unwavering leadership and support to Council, staff and our citizens through his eagerness to answer questions and explain the City budget process to all. I have learned much from Ken during my tenure on Council and wish him well in his retirement. We will have a public reception at the Highland Village Municipal Complex honoring Ken on Feb, 25 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

We have had one round of cold weather that resulted in school and business closures, and while we hope we do not have any more, it is best to be prepared. The City prepares for these events by pre-treating the City’s major thoroughfares with brine, loading the sanding trucks, and Public Works crews are on standby 24/7 to handle any problems that arise. Likewise, you should be prepared and especially know where your water shut off valve is in the case of frozen pipes. Keep the Public Works phone number, 972-317-2989, and the after-hours non-emergency number, 972-317-6551, close by in the case of broken pipes. Another step in the preparation process is signing up for the City’s email newsletter, The Villager, and the Latest News on the City website. This is how the City will notify you of changes to garbage and recycling schedules, office closures and any other pertinent information. It is easy to sign up at highlandvillage.org/staynotified.

If we are fortunate enough to make it without any more winter weather events this year, we are still moving into the spring severe weather season. The City has launched a new weather and community alert system. If you received notifications previously then your contact information has carried over to the new system. If you are unsure or want to sign up, visit highlandvillage.org/staynotified and click on the Hyper-Reach logo. When you sign up online, you can enable the alerts to pop up on your browser if you’re often at your computer, and if you have an Alexa you can receive our notifications there by enabling Hyper-Reach alerts on Alexa. You can also call 469-946-9966 to sign up for alerts.

Valentine’s Day is this month and Highland Village offers many different ways you can celebrate with your loved ones. We have a variety of restaurants with some offering Valentine’s Day specials, a florist, unique boutique stores, spas, and jewelry stores for that special gift. The gift of an experience is always a fun way to celebrate and Highland Village has a lot of options like Celebration Escape Room, Rev’s Golf Lounge, Color Me Mine, and Buff City Soap. Shopping and dining in Highland Village for Valentine’s Day and every day keeps our local businesses thriving and our tax dollars at home. You can visit thehvba.com for the Highland Village business listings.

Spring break is around the corner and our Parks and Recreation Department is offering special classes for the youth of our community. Check out hvparks.com to sign up for classes.

Speaking of our youth, through the comprehensive plan process we learned we are lacking in programs and activities for the teens in our community. The Parks and Recreation Department held a focus group with many Highland Village teens to learn what kind of event they would like to see in Highland Village and they overwhelmingly voted for a bonfire. The Teen Bonfire Bash is set for Friday, March 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Copperas Branch Park. This event, just for 13 to 18 year-olds, includes hayrides, mechanical bull rides, and of course s’mores and a big bonfire.

Did you know Highland Village has great programming for the seniors of our community? The Senior All-Stars are very active at The Robert & Lee DuVall Center. There are games, pickleball, exercise classes, a book club, lunch and learns, and trips. If you are a senior and want to become more involved with other seniors, check out highlandvillage.org/seniors. You can also have your name added to the newsletter that is mailed every two months by contacting Debbie Scott at [email protected].

It is my pleasure to serve this community as your Mayor. I hope to see you around town!