Some Argyle residents can expected a power outage overnight, according to Oncor.

The electricity service company will be transferring power from old lines to new lines along Hwy 377 overnight, ahead of the Hwy 377 expansion project. The planned power outage will only affect residents near Hwy 377, according to the town of Argyle.

The work is expected to take place between 10 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Oncor. Residents may be without electricity for 30 minutes to 10 hours.