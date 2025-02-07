TxDOT closes I-35E entrance ramp in Lewisville

The Texas Department of Transportation on Thursday temporarily closed a temporary I-35E entrance ramp in Lewisville.

The southbound Main Street ramp onto I-35E will be closed while TxDOT engineers work on a safer alternative for that temporary ramp during the current highway construction, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. It is not yet known when a new entrance ramp will open.

“Temporarily, that traffic will need to continue southbound through the Main Street intersection to the next entrance ramp,” the city said in a statement. “City officials had been talking with TxDOT about safety concerns at the southbound Main Street exit onto I-35E. The length and sightlines of that temporary ramp were a shared concern, backed up by call logs showing more than a dozen accidents at that ramp in the past months.

“It did not take much convincing and state officials were very responsive to the crash data. We appreciate their willingness to recognize and address this safety concern so quickly.”

Signal adjustments and lane markings were made Thursday to help guide traffic to the next entrance ramp, south of Main Street.