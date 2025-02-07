Foodie Friday: Ditch the kitchen this Valentine’s Day

Need a great place to take that special someone for Valentine’s Day? These local restaurants have got the solution! Make reservations now–remember February 14 is on a Friday this year.

Verf’s invites you to join them for the perfect romantic Valentine’s Day meal from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Choose between two starters (crab bisque sounds luscious), two entrees (wagyu or sea bass!), and two desserts (a red velvet tower or Oreo mascarpone) to build your three-course dinner. At just $65 a person, this fantastic meal will leave you with cash to spend on flowers. Check out the menu at verfs.com. Call 972-317-3390 for reservations. Verf’s is located at 2221 Justin Rd. #101, Flower Mound.

The chef at Rustico Grill has a Valentine’s menu sure to please your Valentine. With multiple options to build your meal, you are sure to find just the right combination to make the evening perfect. While there are lots of choices, I’m pretty sure I’d pick creamy shrimp dip, an ultimate wedge salad, 44 Farms filet with grilled asparagus followed by turtle cheesecake. $85 per person is well worth it for this incredible selection. See the complete menu at therusticogrill.com/event. Email Cherill Smith at [email protected] or give them a call at 214-513-1112 for your reservation. Rustico is located at 3701 Justin Rd. #150, Flower Mound.

Why limit it to just one busy night? Indulge in a romantic evening crafted to perfection on February 13th and 14th with Shoal Creek Tavern’s exclusive 3-Course Valentine’s Dinner. This one will be special with expertly curated cocktail and wine pairing options, perfectly complementing each dish and elevating your dining experience to extraordinary heights. Shoal Creek is offering this from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days at a cost of $55 per person. Be sure to make your reservations by clicking the reserve link on shoalcreektavern.com or call them at 972-317-2250. This great restaurant is located in The Shops at Highland Village at 1701 Shoal Creek.

Lambeau’s America has a menu sure to please you and your date with a three course Valentine’s meal for $50 per person. Serving dinner from 6 p.m. until 9:30 pm, you get your choice of crab bisque or an amazing beet salad for starters, followed by either a tender, perfectly cooked filet with incredible side or a delicately pan-seared Chilean sea bass offering a perfect balance of elegance and flavor. Top the whole meal off with creamy chocolate mousse or raspberry cheesecake lollipops. The Shops at Highland Village is home to Lambeau’s; 4131 Deer Creek, #110. Don’t forget to make reservations at their website lambeausamerica.com or by calling 972-317-9993.

Repeating what is becoming a tradition, Marty B’s has Valentine’s Dinner on the Rooftop. Pay attention though, this one is on Thursday, Feb. 13. Bring your cowboy hat and wear your boots for an amazing meal and some two-stepping. Meal for two includes salad, entrée choice of NY Strip, grilled salmon, filet mignon, or grilled chicken with side dish choices and dessert. Includes a bottle of wine and live music from Scott Crofts band. The price is $199 per couple. Purchase tickets on Marty B’s website, martybsplace.com. Hurry because seating is limited. Marty B’s is located at 2664 FM 407, Bartonville. Call them at 940-241-3500.

Bistecca is reprising their annual sweetheart dinner with a menu sure to please put together by Chef Morris Salerno. The cost is $125 per person. Reservations are required so call the restaurant at 972-318-0515. Dinner is served starting at 5 p.m. Bistecca is located at 2300 Highland Village Road, Highland Village. More details at bisteccasteakhouse.com.

Tycoon is serving up a reservation-only dinner, select from their special Valentine’s menu with 3 courses including dessert, or you can order off their regular menu. They are planning a special Martini offering that’s too amazing to tell you about here. They are located at 811 International Pkwy. #410, Flower Mound. Reservations can be made by calling 972-537-5720.

Fiori’s at 1211 Flower Mound Rd. #100, Flower Mound, is planning a fixed Valentine menu that is sure to please with their fabulous Italian fare. Give them a call at 469-630-0096 to reserve your spot.

Prime Farm to Table is an upscale, local restaurant focused on using locally grown, sustainably produced food, and is located at 5810 Long Prairie Rd. #200, Flower Mound. Reservations can be made on their website primefarmtotable.com or by calling 972-539-1902.

Sip + Savor is known for Northern Cali-focused American cuisine, and top-shelf wine from around the world. Located in The Shops at Highland Village, 1201 Shoal Creek. Call them at 972-942-8742 or grab a reservation on their website: dinesipandsavor.com.

Local Pint is a locally-owned craft beer and food restaurant where they want customers to “Beer Yourself.” Find them at 2750 Churchill Dr. #170, Flower Mound. Call 214-285-3628 or check out their website localpintfm.com.

If you are looking for a special dessert, check out these options:

The Flour Shop Bakery is preparing iced cut out cookies, Valentine’s theme cupcakes, cake pops, and even chocolate covered strawberries. You can order in advance, but there will be some available on Valentine’s Day for you to just pop in and grab while they last. They are located at 6100 Long Prairie Rd. #200, Flower Mound. Call them at 972-355-3600 to order in advance

Buttermilk Sky Pie has a wide selection of pies in three sizes: 9”, 4” and even 2” party pies (by the dozen with four flavors only). It’s best to pre-order your pie to make sure you get what you want. And if you can’t decide, the sell “Pie for a Year” cards in both 4” and 9” sizes. This allows your Valentine to get a pie every month for a year, helping them think of you over and over again. Located at 4610 Long Prairie Rd. #120, Flower Mound, call 469-312-3044 to order your pie.

If you didn’t see your favorite restaurant on our list, please don’t hesitate to contact them for Valentine’s Day reservations!