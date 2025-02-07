Roanoke man, water polo coach, arrested for alleged sexual abuse of child

A Roanoke man — who is also a water polo coach — was arrested Wednesday on warrants for sexual crimes involving a child.

Southlake police investigated reports of abuse that occurred while Adrian Maher, 26, was working as a coach for a private water polo club. He was fired shortly after the allegations were made, according to a news release from the Southlake Police Department.

Detectives issued warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child/sexual contact, and online solicitation of a minor, according to Southlake PD. He was arrested in Roanoke and booked into Tarrant County Jail, where he is being held on $130,000 bond. Jail records also show a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child out of The Colony.

Southlake police asked parents whose children may have interacted with Maher to contact Det. Roberson, 817-748-8235, if they suspect abuse. Click here for information on the signs and symptoms of abuse.