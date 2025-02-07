Local restaurateurs sign on for new eatery in the old Barley & Board space

The Barrel Group, owners of The Barrel and The Bartonville Tavern, will open a new restaurant in the old Barley & Board space on the Denton Square.

Located at 100 W. Oak St. since 2015, Barley & Board closed its doors last month.

Owner Brandon Bohannan announced Friday that The Barrel Group signed the lease to bring a new concept, Mexican Oak, to the Square. Mexican Oak will bring “a fresh take on modern Mexican and Southwest flavors,” Bohannan said.

“Executive Chef Jorge Romero is crafting a menu inspired by his roots in Mexico, infused with flavors from his travels as a chef through Chicago, Dubai and Fort Worth,” Bohannan said.

No opening date was announced, but Bohannan suggested it could take just a few months for Mexican Oak to open its doors.