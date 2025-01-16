New liquor store opens in Roanoke

Shotz Liquor Store & Smoke Shop is now open in north Roanoke.

The new store opened its doors just before Christmas at 1751 N. Hwy 377, Suite 170, offering a wide variety of spirits and mixers.

“Known for our whiskey shop and tastings, we feature a diverse range of bourbon, tequila, vodka, and more,” the store’s website says. “Customers love our tastings and special spirit events, making each visit a unique experience. With an emphasis on premium selections, our staff is here to help you find the perfect drink for any occasion.”

The store is planning to add beer and wine soon. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.