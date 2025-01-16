Eads: Looking ahead to 2025

As we start a brand-new year, now is the perfect opportunity to look at the possibilities before us as we focus on how we can best serve Denton County as it continues to prosper.

With our continued growth of 90 people per day and, by now, more than 60,000 beyond the 1 million milestone we reached in January 2023, we continue to prepare for the ongoing influx.

One example of our anticipated growth is the estimated 21,000 new housing lots we are expecting in unincorporated areas of the county in the next five to 10 years, if not sooner.

Our Fire Marshal’s Office has been working with our towns and cities in creating a Fire and EMS Master Plan that will establish regional response areas to address projected population increases. The plan changes the planning process and placement of fire stations to better serve residents in unincorporated areas of the county by improving response times. A three-tier plan is to be rolled out over the coming years as we work with each of the 21 departments and special utility districts with whom we currently contract.

This Fire and EMS Master Plan was just recognized across the state as an innovative program after receiving the 2024 Achievement of Excellence Gold Award from the Texas Fire Marshal’s Association. Out of a possible 210 score, our Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office earned a score of 195 – a significant milestone of which we are so proud.

In anticipation of future EMS needs, we recently approved the purchase of several new ambulances with American Rescue Plan Act dollars that will be used as needs grow.

This year, we will be welcoming a new district court, which the governor will fill by appointment, to relieve the workload on existing cases. Commissioners Court advocated for the new district court, keeping it a priority. We appreciate this significant legislative success.

Speaking of legislation, we are welcoming new federal and state delegation members representing Denton County, including Brandon Gill, U.S. Rep. Dist. 26; Julie Johnson, U.S. Rep. Dist. 32; State Sen. Brent Hagenbuch, Dist. 30; State Rep. Andy Hopper, Dist. 64; and State Rep. Mitch Little, Dist. 65. We wish them well and look forward to working with them.

Dawn Waye took office on Jan. 1 as our new Denton County Tax Assessor/Collector. She succeeds Michelle French, who retired effective Dec. 31, 2024. At her retirement, Michelle was our most tenured employee with 42 years of service to Denton County. We appreciate her dedication and years of service. We look forward to welcoming Dawn into our work family.

Another new face will begin early this year as the County Extension Agent for Horticulture with the Texas A&M AgriLife in Denton County, working with Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists. As we welcome her to the Denton County family, we are excited about what new projects will come soon.

Mental health continues to be a top priority for Commissioners Court. We will begin in the first quarter convening meetings with nonprofits working with opioid addiction and overdose to talk with them about potential investments we can make with the opioid settlement funds Denton County has received.

The Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square, which reopens this year after extensive HVAC renovations, will feature several new exhibits so be sure to plan a trip to our historic courthouse and museum.

At the nearby Denton County Historical Park in downtown Denton, we are looking to relocate the Stony General Store complete with a showcase of products that were available in the early 1900s. Once the foundation is poured, this grocery store will join the Bayless Selby House, Taylor Cabin, African American Museum, and other buildings in the park.

We purchased the historic general store from Bill Marquis, a professional log cabin restorer in Ponder, Texas. The store, a hub for trade, is one of the last remnants of the small town of Stony that never boasted of a population more than 130 people. However, it was an important part of the community situated between Denton and Decatur and was one of the only places to get basic supplies for 15 miles around when it was built in 1912.

With Denton County’s growth comes planning for transportation needs, which we continue to do with the $650 million in bonds voters overwhelmingly approved in November 2022.

We have been working diligently behind the scenes to assist TxDOT bring nearly a billion dollars in new construction to its residents in 2025.

The $588,780,00 million I-35 improvements from the I-35W/I-35E merge to just north of US 77 are scheduled to begin on Jan. 5. It will add an additional lane in each direction, totaling six general purpose lanes along with upgraded frontage roads and interchanges.

Further south, the $139,130,000 million-dollar I-35E/Mayhill Road interchange is slated to start this coming summer. This project will reconstruct the Mayhill interchange to place Mayhill at grade and take I-35E over it. It will be larger than the I-35E/Loop 288 interchange near the Golden Triangle Mall.

In Lewisville, the $187,902,000 million I-35E/SH 121 Business/Corporate Drive project is scheduled to let this month with construction beginning in mid-summer. While it may be difficult for a time, these projects will help reduce the congestion of our county as we continue to attract new residents.

These are but a few of the many accomplishments we anticipate for 2025 to build upon the legacy we enjoy here in Denton County – one of collaboration and innovation.

As former President Abraham Lincoln so succinctly stated: “The best way to predict your future is to create it.”

