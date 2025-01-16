Flower Mound councilman announces re-election bid

Brian Taylor, currently serving in Place 3 on the Flower Mound Town Council, announced Wednesday that he is running for a second three-year term.

“Serving since 2022 has been a great honor and there are many wonderful accomplishments to be celebrated,” Taylor said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone who has put their trust in me. It has been my honor to represent the residents of our wonderful town, and, if reelected, I look forward to continuing to do so.”

Taylor said he will provide more information about his campaign on his Facebook page as the election gets closer.

Filing for local elections began Wednesday, and as of Thursday morning, only Taylor and fellow council member Adam Schiestel have filed to run for their respective seats, according to the town of Flower Mound.