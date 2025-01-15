Vickery Elementary student detained over threat

The Flower Mound Police Department is investigating threatening statements made by a Vickery Elementary School student, the department announced Wednesday night.

On Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., FMPD officers responded to Vickery Elementary, 3301 Wager Road. Staff members reported an 11-year-old student made a threat, intending to cause alarm, according to an FMPD news release. The student was detained under the education code and transported to Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.

FMPD has determined there is no further threat to the campus at this time.

“Please know, we ALWAYS take these situations seriously and investigate them fully,” FMPD said in a statement. “There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students and school staff.”