Hudspeth: Denton celebrates a year of achievements

As we close out 2024, I like to reflect on the City of Denton’s progress and acknowledge all the wonderful people that work to make our community a great place to live, work, and play.

Denton’s steady growth presented challenges, but our workforce was determined to exceed expectations and delivered amazing results. We aimed to complete projects under the City Council’s Key Focus Areas, a positive indicator that we aligned goals with community interests.

Yes, it was an incredible year and I thank all the residents, businesses, and employees who made these achievements possible. Working together – we can all be proud to call Denton home!

A look back on some of our successes from 2024….

We implemented a long-term employee benefits strategy to support our workforce and attract highly competitive applicants.

Expanded our 311 Call Center operations to 24/7, handling inquiries across multiple departments.

Voters approved a comprehensive Bond Program resulting in $291 million for public improvement projects.

Secured $195 million in State Water Funding to improve water infrastructure.

Completed close to $66 million in capital projects, repaired over 44,000 square feet of sidewalk, and sealed 111 lane miles of cracks.

Announced an expanded commercial agreement with Core Scientific that will result in millions of dollars in property tax revenue.

Launched a Tourism Public Improvement District to boost tourism and economic growth.

Approved a property tax exemption for eligible childcare facilities to support family stability.

Adopted the Downtown Master Plan and Southeast Denton Area Plan to guide long-term growth.

Opened a new Tennis and Pickleball Center at North Lakes Park.

Renovated library branches, adding new study rooms and inclusive sensory certification.

Executed a wildly successful 31 Days of Halloween that generated impressive sales tax revenue for many of our businesses.

Opened Fire Station 9 at the Denton Enterprise Airport.

Installed our first AED Save Station at South Lakes Park.

Adopted a Climate Action Plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Published a Wildlife Corridor Map to guide conservation efforts, and

Backed a Commercial Organics Collection program to divert food waste and support recycling.

While this is not a comprehensive list, it provides a snapshot of the ways we pursue organizational excellence, strengthen our community, and promote sustainability. In the coming days I will share a complete Year in Review and would encourage everyone to take a few minutes out of their day to read through the impressive accomplishments. I wish you and your loved ones a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season!