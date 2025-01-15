Denton ISD receives $9M grant to give students devices

Denton ISD was one of two public school systems in the United States to receive a multi-million dollar grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The $9,027,400 grant will provide students with limited or no internet connectivity access to devices with internet access, according to a Denton ISD news release. In addition, these devices will also include browsing security protections, similar to those on the district network.

“I am very proud of the work that the Technology Department, in collaboration with the Grants Department, has done to pursue this opportunity,” said Denton ISD CEO Robert Pierce. “One of my top priorities is equity – I want all students to have the same technology-based opportunities, and this grant is a tremendous way to help us achieve that goal.”

Denton ISD was one of only 24 entities from across the United States to receive the grant, and the district was one of only eight educational organizations to be awarded, according to a Denton ISD news release. The funding comes from the $1.25 billion Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program, one of three Digital Equity Act grant programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Our partnership with NTIA aligns with our district’s commitment to equitable opportunities for all students and helping to prepare them for success in higher education, workforce readiness or military service,” said Superintendent Dr. Susannah Holbert O’Bara. “While the addition of these funds will not defray any of our current budget deficit, they will ensure a safe and reliable learning environment for students who may not have had access to digital learning and resources previously.”