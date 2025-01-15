Bartonville Town Update — January 2025

Happy New Year Bartonville!

I hope everyone enjoyed a merry Christmas, finding time to relax, recharge, and connect with family and friends. As we welcome another year, I want to thank each of you for making our town a remarkable place to call home. Your kindness, support, and strong sense of community are what make Bartonville truly special.

I am pleased to announce that, after careful consideration, the Bartonville Town Council has selected Frontier Waste Solutions as our new solid waste disposal provider. This decision follows a thorough process that began at the Oct. 15 Town Council meeting, where we approved the issuance of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for solid waste services. The RFP process allowed us to evaluate bids from multiple waste management contractors to ensure we chose a provider that aligns with our community’s needs. On Nov. 13, we received three proposals, which were reviewed in detail. After a thoughtful evaluation, the Town Council made its final decision in early December.

Frontier Waste Solutions was selected for their commitment to delivering efficient, reliable, and cost-effective service while maintaining a focus on customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility.

In the coming days, the Town will distribute a QR code and informational materials to assist residents with signing up for services with Frontier Waste Solutions. We encourage everyone to take advantage of these resources to ensure a smooth transition. We are excited about this partnership and are confident that it will enhance waste management services for the benefit of all Bartonville residents. Please check the town website for updates on this transition of our waste services. Thank you for your patience and support throughout this process.

I am happy to share that Blue Santa has once again brought joy to our Town. Thanks to the generosity of our community and the dedication of the Bartonville Police Department, this cherished program has made a meaningful difference for local families. This year, we had the privilege of spreading holiday cheer to 43 children of all ages, ensuring they felt the warmth and kindness that define Bartonville. Blue Santa truly represents the spirit of giving, and it’s your support that makes it all possible. Thank you to everyone who contributed gifts, donations, and time to make this year’s program such a success.

Together, we continue to make Bartonville a place where neighbors care for one another.

What a fun evening we shared at our second annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Town Hall! Families enjoyed delicious hot chocolate, festive music, and creative crafts for the kids, while the highlight of the night was lighting our stunning 21-foot Christmas tree, crowned with a beautiful 3-foot star. Santa’s visit in his sleigh added an extra touch of wonder, creating unforgettable memories for all. I would like to thank our special event committee members and town staff for making this possible. It’s moments like these that showcase the heart of our community.

I am delighted to announce the success of this year’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge at the Bartonville Kroger. Once again, our community came together in an incredible show of generosity and teamwork to support this meaningful cause. This year, we proudly surpassed last year’s efforts, making a significant contribution to the Salvation Army’s impactful work. Competing alongside our neighbors from Lewisville, Highland Village, and Flower Mound, we demonstrated the spirit and compassion that define Bartonville. Thank you to everyone who volunteered, donated, and cheered us on—it’s because of you that this year’s challenge was such a triumph.

Wrapping up our Christmas festivities, on Dec. 16, Santa Claus delighted us all with a special appearance aboard Denton County ESD 1’s brilliantly decorated fire engine. Adorned with over 1,000 sparkling Christmas lights, the festive fire engine lit up Town Hall and brought smiles to residents of all ages. Santa’s visit created magical memories as families stopped by to meet him and snap photos. After his brief stop at Town Hall, the fire engine continued its journey through the streets of Bartonville, spreading cheer throughout our community. Thank you ESD 1 for helping make this a festive holiday season.

Here’s to a year filled with new opportunities and shared successes. May 2025 bring you and your loved one’s health, happiness, and prosperity.

Development Update:

After construction delays, Swig is now open next to Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

Do not miss any exciting news, updates, or meetings; visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates by clicking on “Notify Me.”