Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Highland Village beginning FM 407 trail planning

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Pink Evening Primrose Trail, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Highland Village is assessing a potential trail along the FM 407 corridor.

The Highland Village City Council on Tuesday approved a professional services agreement with Halff Associates for the FM 407 Trail Alignment Assessment and Grant Funding Strategy Project, according to a city of Highland Village news release.

“As part of the 2023 approved Comprehensive Plan, a high-priority request from residents included a trail and amenity plan along FM 407 to provide active transportation connections to places of business, schools, adjacent communities and parks,” the city said in a statement. “The project aims to analyze the potential trail routes, provide a preferred trail alignment, and grant funding strategies to provide the best chances for obtaining grants.”

Community and board/commission involvement will be included in the process, according to the city. The contract with Halff Associates is $136,900 and is funded through the Parks and Recreation 4B Fund.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

