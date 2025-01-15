Highland Village beginning FM 407 trail planning

Highland Village is assessing a potential trail along the FM 407 corridor.

The Highland Village City Council on Tuesday approved a professional services agreement with Halff Associates for the FM 407 Trail Alignment Assessment and Grant Funding Strategy Project, according to a city of Highland Village news release.

“As part of the 2023 approved Comprehensive Plan, a high-priority request from residents included a trail and amenity plan along FM 407 to provide active transportation connections to places of business, schools, adjacent communities and parks,” the city said in a statement. “The project aims to analyze the potential trail routes, provide a preferred trail alignment, and grant funding strategies to provide the best chances for obtaining grants.”

Community and board/commission involvement will be included in the process, according to the city. The contract with Halff Associates is $136,900 and is funded through the Parks and Recreation 4B Fund.