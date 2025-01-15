Wednesday, January 15, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton man arrested for stalking Caitlin Clark

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of the Indiana Fever

A Denton resident has been arrested for allegedly stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark in Indianapolis.

According to the Associated Press, 55-year-old Michael Thomas Lewis of Denton was arrested Sunday and charged with felony stalking of the WNBA rookie of the year, who set NCAA records at Iowa before being drafted by the Indiana Fever last year.

Michael Lewis, photo courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Lewis posted 832 times about the 22-year-old Clark on X (formerly Twitter) over the span of 27 days, according to wishtv.com. Lewis traveled from Denton to Indianapolis last week and posted many times about how he was in town for her, according to the AP. He kept tweeting at her after first being contacted by police, and was subsequently arrested.

When Lewis walked into his first court appearance Tuesday, he shouted “Guilty as charged!” as soon as he sat down. The judge told him to be quiet. The court filed a plea of not guilty on his behalf, according to the AP.

Lewis’ bond was set at $50,000, and if it is posted, he’ll have to wear an ankle monitor and not leave the state, the AP reported. He faces a possible three-year sentence, wishtv.com reported.

 

Previous article
News from Double Oak Town Hall — January 2025
Next article
Bartonville Town Update — January 2025
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.