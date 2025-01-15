Denton man arrested for stalking Caitlin Clark

A Denton resident has been arrested for allegedly stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark in Indianapolis.

According to the Associated Press, 55-year-old Michael Thomas Lewis of Denton was arrested Sunday and charged with felony stalking of the WNBA rookie of the year, who set NCAA records at Iowa before being drafted by the Indiana Fever last year.

Lewis posted 832 times about the 22-year-old Clark on X (formerly Twitter) over the span of 27 days, according to wishtv.com. Lewis traveled from Denton to Indianapolis last week and posted many times about how he was in town for her, according to the AP. He kept tweeting at her after first being contacted by police, and was subsequently arrested.

When Lewis walked into his first court appearance Tuesday, he shouted “Guilty as charged!” as soon as he sat down. The judge told him to be quiet. The court filed a plea of not guilty on his behalf, according to the AP.

Lewis’ bond was set at $50,000, and if it is posted, he’ll have to wear an ankle monitor and not leave the state, the AP reported. He faces a possible three-year sentence, wishtv.com reported.