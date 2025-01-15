News from Double Oak Town Hall — January 2025

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

As we enter 2025, Denton County and the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex are set to experience remarkable economic growth and transformation, and as residents of Double Oak, we will inevitably feel the ripple effects. While our cherished small-town charm remains steadfast, we cannot overlook the dynamic realities unfolding beyond our borders.

Embracing this juxtaposition allows us to preserve what makes Double Oak unique while adapting to the opportunities and challenges of a rapidly evolving region.

Denton County Outlook

Denton County is projected to experience robust economic expansion, with forecasts indicating a 4.1% growth rate over the next five years. This positions the county as a leader in economic development nationwide. The county’s population is expected to continue its upward trajectory, attracting businesses and residents alike, thereby contributing to a dynamic local economy.

The Denton County FY2025 Adopted Budget reflects a commitment to fiscal responsibility, with a tax rate of $0.189485, significantly lower than the state average of 0.505325. This prudent financial management aims to support infrastructure projects and public services to accommodate the growing population, which impacts projects in the Town of Double Oak and the generosity of our county.

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Outlook

DFW has been recognized as the top U.S. metropolitan area for real estate investment and development in 2025. Factors contributing to this accolade include substantial employment growth, a diverse economy, and a relatively affordable housing market. Since February 2020, DFW’s employment has increased by over 11%, reflecting a strong post-pandemic recovery and a resilient job market.

The metroplex is expected to lead the U.S. real estate market in 2025, with significant investments anticipated in various sectors, including multifamily housing, office spaces, and industrial developments. While home prices have risen by nearly 38% since early 2020, the median home price in DFW remains competitive compared to other major cities, maintaining the region’s attractiveness to investors and new residents.

Key Factors Influencing the Outlook

Twenty-three Fortune 500 companies in DFW contribute to economic stability and growth, attracting a skilled workforce and fostering innovation. Ongoing improvements in transportation and public services are expected to support the expanding population and financial activities, enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Despite rising property values, the cost of living in DFW remains lower than in many other large U.S. markets, making it an appealing destination for families and businesses.

In summary, 2025 is a year of significant growth and opportunity for Denton County and the DFW metroplex, driven by economic expansion, population increases, and strategic investments in real estate and infrastructure.

Final Thoughts on 2024

As Mayor of Double Oak, I am proud to share that our town is at a pivotal moment of progress and opportunity. We are actively addressing infrastructure needs, enhancing community safety, and modernizing our operations to ensure we remain a place where families thrive, and businesses find a supportive environment.

From improving our streets and drainage systems to revitalizing cherished spaces like John C. Wright Park, we are committed to creating a safer, more vibrant Double Oak for all residents. Collaboration with the Double Oak Police Department to strategize on traffic management and curb cut-through speeding will further protect our neighborhoods and preserve our town’s quiet charm.

We are modernizing our financial systems in Town Hall, updating ordinances, and preparing a comprehensive Town Strategy for 2025. These efforts ensure that our governance aligns with the evolving needs of our growing community, fostering responsible development and fiscal transparency.

As we approach the May election, where voters will choose two council members and the mayor, we are reminded of the importance of consistency in leadership. Together, we can maintain the momentum of these initiatives and build on the solid foundation we’ve established.

These projects and initiatives reflect a shared vision: to enhance the quality of life for every resident and secure a bright, sustainable future for Double Oak. I thank our citizens for their engagement and support, and I look forward to continuing this journey of progress together.

Wishing All Double Oak Citizens an Amazing 2025

I want to extend my warmest wishes to each of you and your families for a year filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. Our town is truly special, where neighbors unite, community thrives, and traditions are cherished.

This new year brings exciting opportunities for growth and progress in Double Oak. Together, we’ll continue to improve our infrastructure, enhance public safety, and foster a sense of connection that makes our town such a wonderful place to call home.

Thank you for your commitment to preserving Double Oak’s unique spirit while embracing the future. Here’s to a bright and prosperous 2025 for our town and all of you.

Happy New Year!

To catch all exciting news or updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].