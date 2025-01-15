Mitchell: Step up and help those in need

With the new year upon us, I would like to thank North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and CEO Trisha Cunningham for all they have provided to Denton County since 1982.

For 42 years, they helped feed our residents, working in conjunction with Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB). After years of being served by two food banks, Feeding America made the decision to have one food bank serve our growing county.

For the past few months, our food pantries and non-profit organizations along the east side of the county have been transitioning to working with TAFB as they take on the entirety of our area.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, we all had to pivot. We learned far more about food pantries and food banks and how it all works than we ever expected or thought we wanted to know.

We met with our food pantries weekly to determine what and how much they needed. Often, during those weekly Friday Zoom meetings, the food pantries would share their resources among each other. One would have extra pastries; another would share their frozen meats. I loved the collaboration on those calls.

We were blessed with the ability to help these entities with Department of the U.S. Treasury funds by expanding refrigeration and buying food trucks to transport donations. In August 2020, we created the Feeding Denton County food box program where we provided 2,000 boxes of food weekly for four years, earmarking more than $23 million toward making sure those in need among our 1.04 million residents had access to the food they need.

I appreciate the integrity, professionalism and heartfelt compassion exhibited by Trisha and her team at NTFB. They were willing to go above and beyond to feed the people – not only of North Texas but of Denton County.

It takes special people to work in non-profit organizations and to do the day-in and day-out work of helping those in need.

They have a caring heart and work daily to find the resources to enable them to provide the needed help. When people are hurting, those with the non-profits are hurting.

It’s not just a job, it’s a ministry.

I want to thank each and every one of the people who not only lead the non-profit organizations, including the food banks, but also those who donate their time and dollars to help make a difference.

If these individuals didn’t have a heart for the people, things would not get done.

Our country needs to know that we have people who have needs. We need to give the time to help and lift up those who are doing the day-to-day work.

I would like to challenge Denton County today: Step up – step up and help those in need.

Together, we can and will make a difference in keeping everyone Denton County Strong.

