Suspect arrested after fatally stabbing man at birthday party in Lewisville

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man at a birthday party in Lewisville, according to the Lewisville Police Department.

About 5:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired in the 2100 block of Uecker Drive and found the victim with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as Randrik Prieto Rubio of Eagle Mountain, Utah.

Lewisville PD announced Monday that they have arrested Roger Jesus Herrara Rodriguez and charged him with murder. He is being held in the Lewisville City Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD Det. Kelly at 972-219-3628 or [email protected]. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.