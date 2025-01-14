Dirty soda shop opens in Lantana

Swig, a new dirty soda shop, opened for business last month in Lantana, but it is still in a soft opening phase.

Swig was founded in 2010 in Utah as an option for Mormon communities who abstain from hot drinks like coffee and tea, according to Today.com. Mix a soda with flavored syrups, fruit and/or cream and pour it over pebble ice, and you’ve got dirty soda.

You can get a free drink during Swig Lantana’s grand opening event on Jan. 24. After that, its regular hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

