Montini: A Look back at a festive season and a glimpse ahead

As we start the beginning of another year, it is remarkable how swiftly time has passed. With Thanksgiving arriving late and Christmas seemingly right on its heels, it feels as though the New Year has approached with unprecedented speed.

Our 3rd annual Christmas at the Commons Tree Lighting event was a resounding success. The dedication and efforts of staff and volunteers were integral to the event’s success. We owe a debt of gratitude to our sponsors, including Falcon Development, Clarion Partners, Hillwood, Steven Barber Insurance, the Dallas Stars, Taylor Morrison, OES Management, PM Pediatrics, Ideal Dental, and Waste Connections. A heartfelt thank you goes out to each of you. This year, we saw an increase of approximately 500 attendees, bringing our total to about 1,800 participants! Thank you all for taking time out of your busy holiday schedules to join us. It was a pleasure to see both new and familiar faces.

I am pleased to share some exciting news. We now have a Citizens-On-Patrol vehicle ready to serve our community. Mike and Barbara Broderson, along with the Northlake Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, have been pivotal in initiating this program. They will assist with motorist support, special events, and crime prevention efforts in our town. Mike Broderson was initially encouraged by his wife Barbara to attend the inaugural class of the Northlake Citizens Police Academy. Barbara herself joined the third class. The Brodersons have tirelessly dedicated countless hours to fundraising in support of our police force. Sadly, Barbara has passed away since graduating from her class. During the Northlake Christmas at the Commons event, the new Citizens on Patrol vehicle was unveiled to Mike just before the parade, featuring a special message: “In Loving Memory of Barbara Broderson.” This tribute honors a woman who deeply supported law enforcement and cherished our department. Barbara will be missed. Our heartfelt thanks go to Mike and Barbara for their unwavering support.

Progress continues in the commercial area at the intersection of Cleveland Gibbs Road and Robson Ranch Road, soon to be known as Northlake Crossing. We anticipate businesses moving in before long. Additionally, there is increased activity at the southwest corner of FM 407 and Cleveland Gibbs Road. Office Equity Solutions is developing this area for Hillwood, to be called Pecan Plaza. Current work focuses on basic grading and infrastructure, and we look forward to seeing what this development will offer our residents.

Regarding the FM 407 breakout project, we now have more clarity. FM 407 will be widened to an average of six lanes from Cleveland Gibbs Road to Gateway Drive, which is east of I-35W in Argyle’s ETJ. The intersection of 35W and 407 will see the addition of two lanes (one in each direction) to alleviate congestion caused by the short turn lanes under the bridge. The project is expected to be “ready to let” in the summer of 2025, meaning it will be cleared for commencement. We are working to ensure that TxDOT begins this key regional project promptly after clearance.

As we enter the New Year, I wish you all blessings, peace, and happiness.