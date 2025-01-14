Lewisville celebrating 100th birthday Wednesday

The city of Lewisville will mark the official day of its 100th birthday with a Heritage Walk stone dedication on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St.

“The Church Street Heritage Walk is a series of ground-level granite markers on both sides of the Church Street sidewalk between Charles and Mill, adjacent to Wayne Ferguson Plaza,” the city said in a news release. “Existing markers include incorporation, hiring the first female police officer, and the Texas International Pop Festival.”

The short ceremony is open to everyone and is free to attend. People coming to Old Town for this event can park in the City Hall parking lots and at street parking locations around the plaza.

Wednesday’s event is one of many Centennial Celebration activities being planned during 2025, according to the city. Other activities include a citywide picnic, tree-plantings, an outdoor photo prop, recreations of historical Lewisville photos, and multiple self-guided tours.

To learn more about the celebration, go to lewisvilletx100.com.