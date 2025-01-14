Tuesday, January 14, 2025
LISD plans $22M in renovations at Flower Mound High School

By Mark Smith
(Photo courtesy: Joe Lorenzini)

Major renovations will begin in March at Flower Mound High School, according to new construction project filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

This will be Phase 2 of LISD’s 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair project at FMHS, which opened in 1999. It will include the section of campus not previously refreshed in Phase 1 a few years ago. The total overall budget is $18 million, and work will begin as early as March 3, and last until October 2026.

A $3.9 million renovation project was filed separately, specifically for a refresh to the concession building and press box. That project is also expected to begin in March, and will be completed this summer.

When a building’s major components have reached the end of their 20-year life cycle, that facility is then slated for a complete 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair, according to the Lewisville ISD website. Facilities slated for a 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair are selected based on needs identified from the LISD Facilities Assessment Study, input from individual departments and the Facilities Review Committee.

According to LISD, a typical 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair project includes replacement/repair of:

  • HVAC Systems
  • Roof
  • Fire Alarm
  • Fire Sprinkler
  • Doors and Hardware
  • Restrooms
  • A/V Equipment
  • Classroom Furniture
  • Flooring
  • Ceiling and Lights
  • Walk-In Cooler/Freezer
  • Stage Lighting and Curtains
  • Paint
  • Casework
  • Technology Cabling
  • Generator

Previous article
Filing for local elections begins Wednesday
